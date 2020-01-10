Closings & Delays
Upcoming events honor STEM-related happenings in New Mexico

If science, technology, engineering, or math is something that your child is interested in, there is a variety of STEM activities in Albuquerque they can be a part of. Be Greater Than Average‘s CEO Shelly Gruenig, and Air Force Research Laboratory’s branch chief and program manager, Dr. Oscar Martinez discuss these opportunities and how to get signed up.

On Friday, January 31, nominations for the AFRL STEM recognition project are due. The 2020 New Mexico Excellence in STEM Awards, aka the STEMYS will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hotel Albuquerque.

The event honors STEM-related things in New Mexico from everything from students to teachers, schools, nonprofits and more.

Visit AFRL’s website for more information on the STEMYS.

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, join AFRL at Super STEM Saturday. The event will take place at the Convention Center and is New Mexico’s largest hands-on experiment and demonstration fair.

Super STEM Saturday is free and is open to all ages.

