ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep an eye out for these events coming up at the historic KiMo Theatre in Albuquerque’s downtown area.

Free guided tour of the KiMo Theatre – July 6

Open to all ages, doors open at 12 p.m.

Free guided tour of the KiMo Theatre – July 27

Open to all ages, doors open at 12 p.m.

Mario Aguilar – July 30

Comedian and YouTube star Mario Aguilar visits the KiMo Theatre. The show is complete with dancers, music, humor, and fun for the whole family. Doors open at 7 p.m. event begins at 8 p.m. Open to ages 18 and older.

An Evening with Laurel & Hardy – August 19

The Sons of the Desert, an international group of Laurel & Hardy buffs, welcomes you to an evening of fun and laughter for the whole family. On tap is a collection of their finest work, completely restored to their pristine glory. These films have been lovingly restored from their “original elements” (the film that was in the camera when the movies were shot). After undergoing painstaking analog restoration, the beautiful results were put through an additional layer of digital enhancement. What resulted are glorious black & white films that look like they might have been shot last week. Open to all ages, doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Moulin Rouge Sing-Along – September 10

Join the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus for their third annual fundraiser open to all ages. They’re hosting a costume contest, giving out gift bags, snacks and cocktails, raffle items, and so much more. Exclusive VIP party to be held before the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28.

Roy Orbison Returns – September 17

Join Wiley Ray and The Big O Band – The Music of Roy Orbison for a night of music. On September 17th, Roy Orbison comes to life at The KiMo Theatre and will host a special performance by Wiley Ray & The Big O Band, a nationally touring musical group paying tribute to one of the greatest singers/songwriters of all time. They’ll play Orbison standards like Only the Lonely, Pretty Woman, and Crying, rounding out the set with sweet delights such as In Dreams, Hound Dog Man and You’re Not Alone. Wiley Ray & The Big O Band will enchant you with their faithful renditions of the legend’s soulful songs. Open to ages eight and older, doors open at 7 p.m.

Blue October – October 28

The San Marcos, Texas-based alt-rock band makes a stop in Albuquerque. Their 2018 album I Hope You’re Happy debuted #1 on the Billboard Alternative Album Chart and #1 Billboard Independent Album Chart. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.