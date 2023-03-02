ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Expo New Mexico is the state’s premier multi-use facility, hosting concerts, home shows, sporting events, craft fairs, and so much more. General manager Dan Mourning talked more about the upcoming events.

Monster Jam is coming March 17-19. This is a friendly family event that New Mexicans can enjoy. There will be opportunities for people to purchase the ‘Pit Party’ passes where fans can get up close to the trucks, get autographs and take pictures. There will be new activities this year such as a Pit Stop Play Area, inflatable slides, remote control truck course, and new photo ops which include the Series trophy.

Also, the famous Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest returns to Expo New Mexico on April 1 and 2. This year’s event will feature tastings, seminars, classes, baking competitions, and a chocolate and cocktail pairing event.

For more information visit exponm.com.