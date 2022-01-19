Up to the challenge? Local nonprofit hosts Short Story Contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An award-winning nonprofit, Ethos Literacy provides free tutoring to adults in reading, writing, and the English language. They are now hosting their 3rd Annual Short Story Contest to support literacy programs in Albuquerque.

The challenge? Write a complete story using only 100 words on one of the following topics: chewing gum, horror movies, skyscrapers, or tubas.

Ethos Literacy is giving away seven cash prizes for Best of Contest, Best of Category, and Best Youth Prize for writers 14 or younger. Additionally, the public will be able to select a People’s Choice Prize for the best runner-up story. The highest prize will include $250 with other prizes winning $100.

Winning stories as well as the honorable mention will be published in a digital magazine. Ethos Literacy, with the support of Nusenda Federal Credit Union, will also air a webcast of the winning authors reading their stories.

A panel of three community members will judge the story using a rubric. The top-scoring stories are then submitted to the Ethos Literacy’s Board of Directors to choose the Best of Contest Prize winner.

The deadline for story submissions is Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Writers can submit their stories for a fee of $10 and learn more about the contest online at ethoseliteracy.org.