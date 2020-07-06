UNM’s virtual new student orientation is now live

Scattered storms return to the central mountain chain Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will end Wednesday as record to near record heat builds in by the end of the week.

Scattered storms have popped up again this afternoon across the high terrain of western and central New Mexico. Moisture from today's storms will bring back higher dew points to central and western parts of the state, setting up for another chance for scattered storms Tuesday afternoon, but mainly across the central mountain chain up to the Sangre de Cristo's. A few storms Tuesday may make it to the eastern plains.