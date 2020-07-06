UNM’s virtual new student orientation is now live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Incoming University of New Mexico can now have their campus orientation online. UNM has launched its virtual new student orientation called NSO to Go. The university took its program online as a safety measure against the coronavirus. Through a series of videos, students can learn about available resources at UNM and how to do things like getting an ID card or a parking pass. Orientation is required for all incoming students.
