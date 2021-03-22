UNM’s ‘sitcom boot camp’ students, actors perform episode on Zoom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of University of New Mexico students finds the humor in a grim year with the culmination of this year’s “sitcom boot camp.” Students in the program usually create and perform network-style epsisodes in front of a live audience.

However, this year’s was done over Zoom with actors participating from across the county. The episode called “Two’s A Crowd” follows a young couple during the early days of the pandemic. UNM alumnus and Hollywood Filmmaker Brian Levant directed the episode with special appearances by notable actors.

According to a UNM Newsroom article, the episode was created and written by UNM students Kyle Alarid, Rafael Calvo Carillo, Sebastian Chavez, India Glennon, Alice Marshall, Miranda Miller, Yvette Ortiz, Anton Perez, Chantell Victorino, and Wynn Wink Moran, as well as faculty assistant Amy Yourd.