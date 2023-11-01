ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) made its mark at the regional Ranger Challenge. UNM’s team came in at second place, which means they will move on to the the next level of competition in Oklahoma.

The team faced nine other institutions in a two-day competition that combined 11 events. The events included a six-mile ruck march, rifle marksmanship, land navigation, advanced first aid, and more.