UNM’s renovated Johnson Center expected to open late spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is inching closer to finishing the new and improved Johnson Center.

A majority of the construction is finished on the $35 million project. Crews are just putting on the finishing touches while waiting for equipment to come in.

The university expanded Johnson Center by 50,000 square feet while adding new amenities like an elevated running track.

“If we take it around, you actually take it through the workout space on the second level, so it’s very engaged. When you walk through this way, you’re going to be able to run through the area and look down on the concourse,” university architect Amy Coburn said.

There will also be new training rooms, a viewing area for the basketball courts, and more. The entire facility is expected to open in late spring.