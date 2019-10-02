UNM’s president parachutes with Army Golden Knights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of the University of New Mexico took a leap Tuesday to raise awareness for the school’s Army ROTC program.

UNM President Garnett Stokes joined the U.S. Army’s elite parachute demonstration team, the Army Golden Knights, for a tandem jump over Albuquerque.

Stokes went through a safety briefing and ground training before jumping out of the plane and landing on Johnson Field.

“That was fantastic. That was great. Just a beautiful view. Oh my goodness. It was just fantastic,” she said.

The Army Golden Knights is one of three Department of Defense sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels.