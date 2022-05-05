ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Department of Neurology is one of the first in the nation to receive full accreditation for its neurocritical care fellowship program. Neurointensivists working in UNM’s 24-bed Neuroscience ICU care for patients with a variety of brain and spinal chord injuries. The fellowship, which was started two years ago, brings people from all careers of medicine to treat those injuries.

The university has been approved to accepted two fellows per year to the program. UNM was joined by four other schools in the first group of accredited programs.