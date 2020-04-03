UNM’s Innovation Academy offering online course to help New Mexico businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This is a critical time for New Mexico’s economy. With businesses closed and events canceled, the economic impact is already being felt. The University of New Mexico is now offering a special course to help New Mexico small businesses recover.

UNM Professor Bill Szaroletta from the University of New Mexico’s Innovation Academy talked about the new course. He says man New Mexico small businesses need to build or increase their online presence to offset a decline in retail in-person traffic, as well as grow businesses beyond New Mexico borders.

The UNM online course called New Mexico Small Business Recovery: Take and Expand your Business Online, will teach businesses e-commerce techniques that include developing storefronts and driving traffic to your store.

The six-week course runs from April 6-May 15. The course is open to anyone in the community and completely available online. You will need to be able to access the internet and have a microphone/headset, small video camera or PC camera or tablet/smartphone.

If you have any questions about the content of the course, contact instructor Bill Szaroletta at szar@unm.edu. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search for: “New Mexico Small Business Recovery.”