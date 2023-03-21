ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Health Professions 7th annual symposium is New Mexico’s largest health careers networking event. With over 90 different workshops with representatives from New Mexico’s primary health professions schools, they hope to help high school and college students who are interested in becoming health professionals.

The Health Care symposium grew into an all-day event. Starting with an opening session at 9 a.m. and continues with six sessions throughout the day, with 15 workshops each. This will provide students with a total of 90 different workshop choices. Lunch will be provided to attendees at the event. The Health Professions Symposium is open to any student who is interested in any health profession and is currently enrolled in high school, college and post-grad studies.

This event will be held on Saturday, April 15 located at the UNM Student Union Building. Those wishing to attend must register at unm.edu.