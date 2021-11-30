UNM’s Hanging of the Greens tradition returns to campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping tradition alive, the University of New Mexico‘s annual Hanging of the Greens returns in person on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. In a news release, UNM states the event will start at 5:30 p.m. in front of the UNM Bookstore.

During the Hanging of the Greens, guests can participate in a self-guided tour of the campus that will be decorated with over 13,000 luminarias. Additionally, visitors will be able to sing along with carolers at Zimmerman Library, enjoy biscochitos, hot cocoa, and posole, and view a free screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the SUB Theater.

UNM is in need of decorators for the event. UNM’s Mortar Board Association is asking several student organizations around campus to help.

There is one more information session available that will provide details about the placement of the luminaries, sand, cleanup, maps, and more. The session will be held in the Mortar Board Office located in the Student Union Building Room 1065 on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

