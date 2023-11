ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of farolitos will be spread along the University of New Mexico’s campus on Friday for the annual Hanging of the Greens. Officials said the event is UNM’s oldest campus tradition and is entirely run by the students.

People are encouraged to bring a book to place under the tree. Those books will be donated to the Univesity of New Mexico’s Children’s Hospital. The event kicks off at 5:30 at the UNM Bookstore.