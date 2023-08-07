ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) Flamenco Ensemble, in partnership with the National Institute of Flamenco, has been chosen to perform at the prestigious Jacob’s Pillow performance space. The ensemble will perform “Las Horas Contadas,” directed by Marisol Encinias and choreographed by Marco Flores, on Thursday, August 17, as part of the American College Dance Association (ACDA) Highlights Program.

The National Institute of Flamenco is a non-profit that was established in 1982. The institute’s founding director, Eva Encinias, developed the Flamenco concentration within UNM’s Theatre and Dance program – the only accredited dance program in the United States that has Flamenco as a concentration.

Members of UNM’s Flamenco Ensemble include Dominique Adessa, Chloe Mendoza, Isabella Alderete, Isabella Nuanez, Jesalyn McCollum, and Madison Olguin. The dancers will travel to western Massachusetts to perform “Las Horas Contadas,” a piece that “draws inspiration from Pablo Picasso’s masterpiece, ‘Guernica,’ and the haunting aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.”

Out of over 300 submissions, only 30 works were chosen for the dance conference at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. The festival was founded in 1933 and has since showcased excellence in dance in its historic venue. The invitation to Jacob’s Pillow solidifies UNM’s place in the top tier of collegiate dance programs.

