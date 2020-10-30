UNMH: Thursday internet outage not related to Russian ransomware attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital says a recent internet outage is not a part of a cyberattack seen across the country. Federal agencies say Russian hackers infected at least five hospitals with ransomware that could interrupt medical treatments; Hundreds more could be at risk.

UNMH has some internet and email issues Thursday but a spokesperson said it was not related to that attack. Instead, a construction crew dug up about 1,900 feet of fiber optic cable by mistake. It did not affect patient care.

Latest Local News