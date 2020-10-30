UNMH: Thursday internet outage not related to Russian ransomware attack

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital says a recent internet outage is not a part of a cyberattack seen across the country. Federal agencies say Russian hackers infected at least five hospitals with ransomware that could interrupt medical treatments; Hundreds more could be at risk.

UNMH has some internet and email issues Thursday but a spokesperson said it was not related to that attack. Instead, a construction crew dug up about 1,900 feet of fiber optic cable by mistake. It did not affect patient care.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss