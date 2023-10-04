ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of resident doctors walked out of work on Wednesday to protest outside of UNM Hospital. They’re demanding better pay and working conditions.

More than 100 protestors gathered outside of UNMH Wednesday. Most are in their residency at the hospital and are a part of the Committee of Interns and Residents, a nationwide union.

“Our main priority has and always will be patient care. We came into this profession because we value what we do, and we care about what we do, but to continue caring for our patients, we need to take care of ourselves as well,” said Rupali Gautam, a resident at UNMH.

They want higher wages and more benefits at work as inflation is high. They said, after months of bargaining with the hospital, they are still the lowest-paid residents and fellows regionally. Originally asking for a 12% raise, they said UNMH offered them a 2% increase.

State Representative Eleanor Chavez said state leaders are looking at ways to increase incentives for medical workers.

“We’ve talked about debt forgiveness definitely, and there are some debt forgiveness programs that they can apply for. In terms of sign-on bonuses, that’s something that the hospital should be negotiating with the union,” said Rep. Eleanor Chavez (D-ABQ).

There are currently 700 graduate medical education residents or trainees at UNMH. Chavez mentioned the residents should be seeing the 5% increase for state workers that was approved in the last legislative session. However, the hospital told KRQE these trainees are not state workers because they are not UNM employees.

“Over the past few years, there has been some increases given to the staff at UNM Hospital, and residents are not being given any of those increases. We are just asking UNM to be fair,” said Silvia Santiago, a resident at UNMH.

UNMH said they are still negotiating the contract. The current contract expired in August.

The UNM Health and Health Sciences spokesperson released the following statement: