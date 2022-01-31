ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic is hitting the University of New Mexico Hospital in the pocketbook. UNMH is operating with a financial loss of more than $4.5 million.

The hospital says they continue to operate well above capacity and with that, comes the need for more staffing. “We have to staff for all of those additional patients and the supplies and equipment and all of those things that go with that. and this year we do not have any cares act funding from the federal government like we did last year to help offset some of that staffing expense,” said Kate Becker, CEO of UNM Hospital.

The federal government has sent a 22-member US Navy team to help the hospital and the state approved an additional 30 nurses and doctors who will be sent in to help. Becker says they are projecting hospitalizations could drop off in February and March, and things could begin to stabilize.