ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital will not pay their nurses bonuses this year. Instead, the money is being offered elsewhere.

It’s no secret every hospital is desperate for nurses. Many are offering significant sign-on bonuses and UNMH is no different.

But Eleanor Chavez with the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees says UNMH’s latest strategy is infuriating the nurses they do have. “People are not happy. They are very, very angry,” said Chavez. “They feel like it’s a slap in the face.”

In emails obtained by KRQE News 13, UNM Hospital administrators told staff that UNMH is at a “financial loss” due to the pandemic, and because of that, they will not be giving hundreds of people in hospital leadership, including many nurses, their sizable bonuses as they normally would.

“The hospital is basically saying, ‘Well, we’re not going to give those incentives. Instead what we’re going to do is use them to give bonuses to any RNs that we can attract and get to come back,'” Chavez said.

Chavez says many nurses that did leave are now traveling nurses. Nurses who travel to work in a hospital outside their community typically make much more money and may have a smaller patient load. “Some nurses who go to other hospitals get much lighter patient loads and the work isn’t as demanding,” Chavez said.

More emails show UNMH is offering $10,000 bonuses to nurses who left the hospital more than six months ago. Nurses who chose to stay at UNMH call that a slap in the face. “The hospital doesn’t care about those of us who have stuck around and you know, stayed loyal… are some of the comments I’ve heard. There’s other comments I can’t repeat,” Chavez said.

Chavez says now, even more nurses are considering leaving UNMH, saying hospital leadership is not listening to their concerns and they’ve been put through enough. “They haven’t recognized they’ve worked under these tremendously horrible, difficult conditions,” Chavez said. “The hospital doesn’t recognize that they’re tired and burned out. but even in the face of that, they’ve all stuck it out. So, they’re not happy.”

UNMH tells KRQE News 13 the return bonus has been offered in past years, and that current nurses are eligible for referral bonuses. UNMH also trains nursing students, so in losing experienced nurses, they’re also losing nurses who could have passed their knowledge down.