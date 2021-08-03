UNMH looks into cyberattack, offering affected patients assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Health Sciences is mailing out letters to patients whose personal information may have been compromised in a recent cyber attack. Officials say on June 4, an unknown third party gained access to the UNMH network and found files from May 2.

Some of the information in those files includes addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and more. UNMH says they are looking into the incident and are offering anyone whose social security information may have been compromised, free credit monitoring.

They set up a dedicated call center for patients with questions. Call (855) 623-1973, Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.