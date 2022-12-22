ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local children in the hospital are getting a chance to bond with dogs. Plus, they are getting to hone their reading skills at the same time.

UNM Hospital launched a program called “Puppy Dog Tales” with help from the Southwest Canine Corps of Volunteers.

The group brings therapy dogs to visit pediatric patients in their hospital rooms. Here, the children can read aloud to the dogs.

Organizers said it creates a relaxing atmosphere, and kids can practice their reading skills with an audience that won’t judge them.

If the patient doesn’t feel like reading, it is perfectly okay if they just want to hang out with the dog instead.