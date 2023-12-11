ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital said it is bolstering its opportunities for those who want to work in health care. The hospital is expanding a partnership with the group Future Focused Education to fund up to 45 paid internships each year for high school and recent graduates.

UNMH said the program will help their staffing in the near term while also creating a pipeline for those interested in the field. “So people have a little more familiarity with the work when they come in and they’re more aware of how the hospital works before they join us,” said CEO Kate Becker.

The partnership began just before the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen more than 180 students participate.