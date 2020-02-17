UNMH Doctor starts new gardening study for cancer survivors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A doctor at UNM’s Comprehensive Cancer Center is bringing a new gardening study to New Mexico. It’s part of a bigger mission to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

From start to finish, more than 25 cancer survivors will soon be digging into the world of vegetable gardening. They will be planning, planting, and harvesting three seasonal gardens throughout the year.

Dr. Cindy Blair, an Epidemiologist at UNMH is studying the positive effects gardening could have on cancer survivors. “The goal is to see how this study affects diet, specifically fruit and vegetable intake, physical activity, physical functioning and quality of life,” said Dr. Blair.

Dr. Blair says gardening can promote a healthy lifestyle, because gardeners tend to eat their own, fresh and organic produce, and they connect with nature.

Each cancer survivor will be paired with a master gardener from New Mexico State and the Albuquerque Extension Master Gardener Program. They will lend their expertise to the novice gardener, making the experience more successful. The study first started in Alabama and there’s already a waiting list for enrollment.