UNMH comments on Coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Doctors at UNMH say they’re ready for the Coronavirus if it spreads to New Mexico.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and you should know we’re prepared in case Coronavirus does travel to New Mexico,” said UNMH Epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Brett. “I’m certainly concerned, but I’m not panicked and what I would ask is for you not to panic as well.”

Doctors also say that it’s critical for everyone to practice precautionary measures like washing your hands frequently. They say you should also try to avoid touching your face and cover your cough if you are sick.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, UNMH officials suggest you do so as soon as possible. They say the flu in New Mexico is of much greater concern. More than 100 kids and 18,000 adults have died from the flu this year nationwide.

