UNM youth art group unveils mural at local nonprofit

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Youth Engagement and Action Through Art group unveiled its latest project on Wednesday morning. The 10-panel “Peace, Love, and Culture” mural was made possible through community donations.

It focuses on social justice but also covers a wide range of topics like environmental justice and pandemic recovery. “We were inspired about how the pandemic has brought a lot of pain and suffering into the world, so we decided to inspire our work about healing, mentally and physically,” said artist Cheyenne Anderson.

Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque has been chosen as the permanent home for the murals. It’s located on Martin Luther King Junior Ave. and Elm.

