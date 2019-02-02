UNM yanks contest for Trump Hotel stay from social media

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - After backlash, the University of New Mexico yanked a social media contest to give a lucky Lobo fan a stay at any Trump Hotel.

The ad posted on the New Mexico Lobos Facebook page stated Lobo fans could enter for a chance to win a luxury getaway at any of the 11 Trump Hotels. Fans quickly started bashing the ad, saying it was in poor taste.

The university responded saying UNM Athletics' media partner, Learfield Sports Properties, has partnerships with numerous national advertisers.