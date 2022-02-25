ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes says the University is working on increasing enrollment. Stokes says, UNM’s COVID practices and vaccine requirements for allowed students to safely return to campus without any major outbreaks.

Stokes acknowledged a 10% increase in 2021 first-year enrollment at the main campus. This follows a 12% increase in branch campus enrollment in 2020.

On Thursday, Stokes held her annual State of the University address. She addressed the campus virtually and talked about the accomplishments the university made in the past year.