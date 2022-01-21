UNM warns of man with machete on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico warned the Lobo community about a man with a machete on campus Friday evening, but details remain very limited. Just before 7 p.m., an alert went out about an assault with a machete near Johnson field, saying the suspect took off through campus.

It goes on to describe him as a white, 35-year-old man wearing a white hoodie and gray jeans. Albuquerque Police and UNM Police did not have any further information and it is unclear whether anyone was hurt.