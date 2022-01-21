UNM warns of man with machete on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico warned the Lobo community about a man with a machete on campus Friday evening, but details remain very limited. Just before 7 p.m., an alert went out about an assault with a machete near Johnson field, saying the suspect took off through campus.
Story continues below
- Trending: Owner of Albuquerque smoke shop accused of trafficking drugs
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 20 de Enero 2022
- COVID: State responds to new CDC guidance for schools
- New Mexico: Teen father of baby thrown in dumpster releases statement
It goes on to describe him as a white, 35-year-old man wearing a white hoodie and gray jeans. Albuquerque Police and UNM Police did not have any further information and it is unclear whether anyone was hurt.