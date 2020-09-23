UNM unveils 2 unique sculptures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Students at the University of New Mexico may notice some unique statues when they return to campus. On the north side of Zimmerman Library, there’s not a ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ sculpture. On the south side of the McKinnon Center, there’s a giant open door called ‘Portal.’ It anticipates the statues becoming popular spots for graduation photos.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss