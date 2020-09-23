UNM unveils 2 unique sculptures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico may notice some unique statues when they return to campus. On the north side of Zimmerman Library, there’s not a ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ sculpture. On the south side of the McKinnon Center, there’s a giant open door called ‘Portal.’ It anticipates the statues becoming popular spots for graduation photos.
