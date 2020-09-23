UNM unveils 2 unique sculptures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to tackle a DNA backlog from all kinds of criminal cases it says is 'decades' in the making. But, it has some new technology that is helping the department get through the backlog quicker.

The DNA backlog is from crimes like car thefts, break-ins, and murder. APD said the crime lab has faced challenges over the years, which, over time, created the backlog.