ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Truman Health Services is hosting a “glow-tastic” walk event to raise awareness for HIV and fundraise for the Common Bond HIV Emergency Project. UNM Truman Health Services is the primary clinic for HIV, hepatitis C, and gender non-conforming care treatment – treating more than having of the patients who have HIV in the state of New Mexico.

The GLOWalk event will include glowing games, a dance-off, a costume contest, prizes, and more. The event will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 21, inside Indian Village at Expo New Mexico. The event will be hosted by Vanessa Patrick and will feature Lady Camden and Kalorie.

Money raised during the event will go to the HIV Emergency Project, which, since 1988, has helped low-income New Mexicans living with aids avoid homelessness. Some of the funds raised will also go to the Bruce Williams Community Fund, which helps UNM provide necessities to patients with HIV.

The event is free but participants do need to register. A welcome pack, including a shirt, water bottle, and fun prizes, is available for a $25 donation. To register for the event, click here. To donate to the Common Bond HIV Emergency Project, click here.