UNM to test emergency notification system Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will be testing their campus warning sirens Tuesday at 11:02 a.m.

Along with the alerts, people will hear sirens on campus. University officials say it’s to get everyone familiar with the emergency protocol.

UNM would like to remind students of its emergency response procedures and capabilities.

1. The system is tested at the beginning of every semester. UNM’s Emergency Management team advertises these exercises in advance. Now is a good opportunity to log into theLoboAlerts System (loboalerts.unm.edu) using your UNM NetID and Password to verify your contact information and preferences.

2. If the siren sounds and there was no notice that there would be a test (beginning of the semester, Tuesday, 11:02 am), consider it REAL. Heed the warning and do as instructed.

3. There are certain circumstances where it is safer to be inside rather than outside. If the “Shelter in Place” order is given and/or the campus warning siren sounds:

a. Immediately get inside the nearest building and proceed to an interior room or hallway.

b. Stay away from glass doors and windows.

c. Monitor text message alerts, campus e-mail or the UNM webpage for further information and updates.

d. Stay calm and stay put unless there is an immediate need to leave (i.e. a visible fire or life-threatening situation).

e. Precisely follow all instructions from Law Enforcement or Emergency Personnel.

4. The Campus Warning System includes:

a. LoboAlerts: text, email, RSS, Facebook, Twitter

b. Warning Siren.

5. The LoboGuardian System(loboguardian.unm.edu)provides additional capabilities to your smartphone including:

a. Panic Button;

b. Safety Timer; and,

c. Anonymous Tip Reporting.

6. If you face an emergency:

a. Make yourself safe

b. Warn others of the situation

c. Call for assistance. UNM PD (505) 277-2241 are responsible for ALL incidents on campus. NEVER hesitate to contact them. They also provide escort service and bicycle registration.

7. Know the plans for your department and / or building. Reference the FlipChart.

8. Become a part of our Campus Community Emergency Response Team – email bpiatt@salud.unm.edufor more information).

For more information about UNM’s emergency preparedness activities, visit UNM Campus Safety.