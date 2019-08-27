UNM to tackle new low for football season ticket sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Lobo football ticket sales are continuing to struggle. It’s a dramatic drop over the last three years. Now they’re pulling all the stops to get people to buy tickets.

It’s only four days away until the Lobos start a new season, and some students can hardly wait.

“I’ve probably been to every game,” said UNM junior Victoria Namusavyumuremyi.

“I feel like for the ones that have not been to a game, they’re missing an opportunity to get involved,” said UNM junior Yashira Ortiz.

Fans who KRQE News 13 spoke with are eager to get back into the stadium, but there’s going to be a lot of seats to fill. UNM said they’ve only sold about 6,000 season tickets.

“Not quite where we were last year, but every day this week we’ve gotten a big jump, so we’ll get to that number pretty close,” said Joe Thuente, UNM’s Associate AD for Marketing and Communications.

Thuente was brought in months ago to help get people to the games, which has been a struggle for years. Within the past three years, season ticket sales have gone from about 10,000 to 6,000. The average attendance through the years has been on a steady decline, and last year, it was the lowest since 1991.

Now, Thuente is hoping for a Hail Mary pass this season for ticket sales. “We’ve done a lot of different pushes to get those tickets out, but I think we need to continue doing that fan experience,” said Thuente.

Thuente hopes to entice people with flash sales, discounts for buying online, even with a new beer-garden and food truck area called the ‘Howl Zone’ to get people coming back to Dreamstyle Stadium.

But for students, they hope things turn around for the Cherry and Silver. “If you haven’t gone to the Lobo game, team Lobos,” yelled Ortiz. “Better show up!”

UNM said they are making a lot of sales for single-game tickets. Their most popular right now is the rivalry game against New Mexico State.

The Lobos take on Sam Houston State at Dreamstyle Stadium this Saturday at 4 p.m.