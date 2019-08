ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico Hospital is expanding its presence in downtown Albuquerque.

UNM is relocating more than 200 hospital employees to the fourth floor of a facility in Tijeras Blvd. adjacent to Civic Plaza. UNM says the move will better accommodate their tech needs for its financial services group and will also make room for the expansion of the school’s Albuquerque Institute for Math and Science.