ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will soon dish out millions to settle a child cancer lawsuit.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Board of Regents has agreed to pay $38 million to settle part of a class-action lawsuit. The suit from the families of pediatric cancer patients claims UNM Hospital provided substandard care from 1977 to 1997.

UNM says about 90 heirs of patients could be eligible for the settlement.