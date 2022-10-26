ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is holding a vigil for one of the three Muslim men murdered this summer. Muhammad Syed is charged in the murders of Aftab Hussain, Naeem Hussain and Muhammad Afzaal Hussein in what police believe were targeted attacks.

The university says they haven’t properly honored the life and legacy of Afzaal Hussain, who was a student at UNM. They are holding a vigil at the Kiva on Friday, October 28.

The 27-year-old was found shot to death the night of August 1 near Cornell and Garfield, less than a block from where he lived. Afzaal moved to New Mexico from Pakistan in 2017 to get his master’s degree at UNM.

The university says the service is to remember and celebrate his contributions to the UNM community and New Mexico. There will be prayers, a tribute video, and a candlelight vigil starting at 3 p.m.