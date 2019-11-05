UNM to host viewing party of rare celestial event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is giving the public a chance to take in a rare celestial event: Mercury passing across the sun.

The planet will appear as a small black dot as it moves between the earth and the sun, visible in New Mexico next Monday morning between 8 a.m. and noon, weather permitting.

You can safely watch it happen during a free public viewing at the UNM Observatory, hosted by the physics and astronomy department. The last time this happened was in 2016, and it will not happen again until 2032.