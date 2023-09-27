ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a solar eclipse expected to happen on the final Saturday of Balloon Fiesta, the University of New Mexico is inviting the public to party with them. The university’s Department of Physics and Astronomy will be hosting a viewing party on October 14 at 8:30 a.m. about 45 minutes before the eclipse is scheduled to begin.

UNM astronomers will be on hand to give information to those interested. UNM will provide eclipse glasses and food trucks will be available at Johnson Field. The eclipse is scheduled to start around 9:13 a.m. with the “Ring of Fire” expected to be at 10:36 a.m.