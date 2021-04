Watch the news conference live on this page at 9 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 inside the football stadium to announce a new facility and “major gift”. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

According to UNM officials, Athletic Director Eddie Nunez will be speaking along with individuals responsible for this gift and with members of the Lobo Club, UNM coaches, and several student-athletes. The gift will reportedly benefit all teams at UNM.