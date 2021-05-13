UNM to hold Lobo gear surplus sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attention Lobo fans–a week from Saturday is your chance to snag some swag. That’s when the University of New Mexico‘s Athletics Department is holding a surplus sale.

UNM says there will be jerseys available from most Lobo athletic teams–both men and women’s on May 22 at University Stadium. The sale will open to the public at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. Fans will also have the chance to pick up game uniforms, helmets, cleats, and much more.

Helmets start at $30, jerseys and shorts start at $20, cleats start at $15, jackets start at $10 and t-shirts start at $5. Cash and checks will not be accepted, only credit/debit cards and Apple Pay. For more information, visit golobos.com.