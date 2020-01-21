UNM to conduct survey on location of homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students can expect to be surveyed about a homeless shelter possibly being built on university land. According to the Albuquerque Journal, university land near Lomas and I-25 ranked second in a survey of five potential areas to build Mayor Keller’s proposed homeless shelter, Gateway Center.

UNM Chancellor of Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer of the UNM Health System, Dr. Paul Roth will soon be conducting another survey on the idea. The survey of UNM employees and students could possibly take place this week.

He believes there are advantages for building a shelter near the university compared to other sites stating the location to health and mental health facilities. Other possible locations for the shelter include the old Lovelace hospital located on Gibson, Montessa Park which is south of the Sunport, Second Street and I-40, and the current shelter on the West Side.