ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The days of telling kids they can’t make a career out of video games are almost over.

Students from University of New Mexico (UNM) esports team are joining volunteers from around the state to help with the NMAA High School Esports Championship.

University students will help create a professional esports atmosphere by providing play-by-play, commentary, and watch areas.

“UNM Esports is proud to support these efforts to highlight a new era of connecting the online generation to those in-person opportunities to meet their peers and level up those skills that are needed in their personal, scholastic, and professional goals far into the future,” UNM Esports Staff Adviser Bernardo Gallegos said.

They will also produce the Twitch stream of the event.

“Pre-2020 this was the standard for all esports titles around the world, and as we move further from that date in history, we are looking to reclaim those shared spaces to have gamers gather and compete while placing the spotlight on their hard work and endeavors from the previous school year,” explained Gallegos.

More than 270 high school students will compete in the championships from May 4 to 6 with games such as Mario Kart, Super Smash Brothers, and Rocket League.