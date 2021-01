ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team from the University of New Mexico recently qualified for the second phase of the NASA Space Robotics Challenge. The international competition focuses on developing robotic technologies that will make it easier for future astronauts to survive on and explore far away planets.

During the first phase, the UNM Swarmathon team won $5,000. UNM is among 22 teams from around the globe advancing to the next phase.