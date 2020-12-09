UNM sues Dreamstyle over stalled sponsorship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is suing Dreamstyle Remodeling, claiming the company skipped out on its naming rights deal at The Pit and football stadium. UNM and Dreamstyle stuck the ten-year, $9 million deal in 2017.

According to the lawsuit, Dreamstyle made good on the upfront payment of $1 million, but then only paid another $5,000 over the next couple of years when it actually owed $800,000 a year to have its logo plastered all over The Pit and stadium. UNM then quietly pulled the plug on the deal in June of 2019 but kept up appearances that it was still a partner with Dreamstyle by leaving the company’s logos up for more than a year. UNM finally removed the company’s logo three months ago.

When the sponsorship deal was first announced, Dreamstyle’s owner Larry Chavez recalled selling sodas as a kid at Lobo games. UNM is not saying how much of the $7.5 million left unpaid on the original deal it wants, but did mention that Dreamstyle owes the school at least $1 million for the two years before the deal was voided.

This is the second time the UNM Athletic Department has struck a sponsorship deal with a local company, only to see it fizzle out quickly.

