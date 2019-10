(KRQE)- A recent campus safety report shows a decline in automobile theft and attempted theft reports at the University of New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that there was a nearly 40% decrease in auto thefts in 2018 compared to 2017. Tha’s about 80 fewer cases.

Campus officials say that more parking lot cameras and patrol officers on campus contributed to the decrease. A decline in the number of reported burglaries and aggravated assaults on campus was also shown in the report.