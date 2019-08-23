UNM study examines effectiveness of cannabis for treating pain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Research at the University of New Mexico is showing cannabis flower may be as effective as opioids for pain management.

According to the study, users reported a 3-point drop on a 10-point scale after using cannabis, and that the vast majority of patients reported nearly immediate results. Jacob Vigil, one of two professors leading the study, says the research has been gathered in the real world rather than lab-tested.

“We’ve been conducting observational research design, so rather than a clinical trial where I administer cannabis to patients, we essentially measure what patients are actually doing in their own lives,” Jacob Miguel Vigil, Associate Professor of Psychology, said.

Vigil says study participants logged their information on a mobile app.