UNM study aims to learn more about PTSD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team at the University of New Mexico is conducting a study to learn more about active-duty military and veterans with PTSD. The university is partnering with the Mind Research Network for the study. During the study, they monitor brain activity while playing everyday sounds.

They also study what happens when people are doing nothing at all. They hope to provide more answers to the families of service members and improve treatments. Pilar Sanjuan, UNM research assistant professor, says they are reaching out to service members who have experienced combat dating back to 2002. That includes people who have PTSD and people who do not, so they can get a full picture.

For more information, contact projectraptor@unm.edu or call 505-221-6671. The screening link is https://is.gd/raptorstudy.