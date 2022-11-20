ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus led to a death on Saturday. On Sunday, police released the name of the 19-year-old who died.

In a release, state police identify the 19-year-old as UNM student, Brandon Travis. Students on campus said they were shaken by the fatal shooting.

“This is my first semester, so I don’t have anything to compare it to, but it’s pretty scary. I know when my mom hears about it, she’s going to freak,” said Crow, a UNM student.

The deadly shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. State police said Travis, a 17-year-old female, and two other male friends (all UNM students), lured the New Mexico State University student to campus to assault him. KRQE’s sister station in El Paso, KTSM, has confirmed with sources that the NMSU student is basketball player Mike Peake.

State police said Travis was armed and shot Peake, who was also armed and shot back. Police say the female and the two other males ran off.

The female was later booked into the juvenile detention center and charged. The other two males have been identified by police. However, it’s unclear what charges they’ll face, if any at all.

Sunday, Students at UNM put up ribbons on campus with the goal of showing unity between the colleges.

"We have crimson red flowers and cherry red flowers that we're tying together to show unity and grieving and making sure that students have a way to express their grief, their fear, and know that they are loved," Pastor at Luther House UNM Campus Ministry Rhonda Newby-Torres.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu released a statement Sunday calling the shooting “devastating” and said their athletics personnel are cooperating with law enforcement. Both colleges are offering counseling for their students.

Police have not confirmed whether the UNM and NMSU students involved had a history. Police are still investigating the incident.