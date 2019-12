ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at the University of New Mexico will be joining worldwide climate strikes.

UNM Leaders for Environmental Action and Foresight say on Friday at 1 p.m. they’ll join hundreds around the world to raise awareness for climate change. The group says they’ll also be presenting a letter to UNM President Garnett Stokes.

This letter will ask her to declare a climate emergency. The local strike will gather on UNM’s Johnson Field.