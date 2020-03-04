UNM students to expect tuition hike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM students will most likely pay more for tuition next year, but it will not be enough to avoid cutting millions from campus programs.

This week, regent committees approved hiking up base tuition by 2.6% and raising employee pay by an average of 4%. However, President Garnett Stokes says despite the increase and a $13 million bump in state funding.

The University will still be forced to make cuts to academics and other operations. That’s because of a major drop in enrollment, and funding reductions in previous years. The committees’ recommendations go before the full board of regents next week.