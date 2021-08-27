UNM students plan march in light of recent gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The recent string of gun violence in the metro has some calling on lawmakers to take a stand. One local New Mexican is taking it one step further.

Francine Lopez was born and raised here in Albuquerque, for her, enough is enough when it comes to gun violence in her community. So she decided to take things into her own hands.

Lopez watched as breaking news hit her screen telling her of a shooting at a local cantina in Uptown, killing one person. Less than twelve hours later another shooting, this time at a local middle school killing a 13-year-old boy. Those two events alone were enough to get the ball rolling but as the daughter of a retired APD officer the recent shooting injuring four police officers, leaving one in critical condition, was her breaking point.

Now, she is planning a march to bring the community together. “This march is about giving the power back to the people and helping them understand that to push towards the change that we all want, we must move past political division. Our city is dealing with an overwhelming amount of crime right now and we need change,” said Lopez.

Lopez says she wants to use this march to start conversations within the community on what lawmakers and police departments could be doing differently. The goal is to keep this march peaceful, more information can be found on the event page for anyone interested.